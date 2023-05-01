The Real society receives during the week real Madrid for day 33 of The league. The locals are very close to qualifying for the Champions League next season, but for this they need to add a few more points to get away from Villarreal.
Madrid travels with quite a few casualties for the match and with their sights set on the Copa del Rey final and the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, so Real could make a profit from this situation. Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game:
In which stadium is Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid played?
City: Saint Sebastian
Stadium: Royal Arena
Date: Tuesday May 2
Schedule: 22:00 in Spain, 17:00 in Argentina and 14:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Almería on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Almería on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Almería on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Almería on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming:ESPN+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Almería on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
0-2 win
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
0-0 draw
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1 win
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
2-0 loss
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
2-0 win
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Almeria
|
4-2 win
|
The league
|
Girona
|
4-2 defeat
|
The league
|
Celta Vigo
|
2-0 win
|
The league
|
Chelsea
|
0-2 win
|
Champions League
|
Cadiz
|
0-2 win
|
The league
|
Real society
|
Tie
|
real Madrid
|
0
|
3
|
2
Apart from the harsh setback at the beginning of the season, in which Real lost their new striker until the end of the season, Imanol Alguacil’s team does not have many casualties. Diego Rico and Merqueanz They were low against Osasuna and it does not seem that they will reach Tuesday.
Ancelotti begins to accumulate players in the infirmary and up to 4 starters miss the game. camavinga and Vinicius they will do it by sanction, while praise, Modric and Mendy They are injured and do not make it to the match.
Real society: I remir; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Zubimendi, Illarramendi, Brais Mendez, Kubo; Oyarzabal, Sorloth.
real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Tchouameni, Valverde, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vini Jr.
Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Madrid
#Real #Sociedad #Real #Madrid #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply