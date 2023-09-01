Friday, September 1, 2023, 3:49 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Government has decided to promote the digitization and cybersecurity of the media and for this it will develop a financial aid program that will be defined with the sector itself. This was announced this Friday by the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, who assured that “in the next few days” the Government will launch a public consultation to define this program that seeks the “digital transformation” of the media sector.

The vice president explained in the framework of the 37th edition of the Digital Economy Meeting organized by Ametic in Santander that the Government has detected that this sector “was not receiving the same support as others” and the promotion of digitization is considered “fundamental”. not only for its contribution to the country’s economy, but for the “proper functioning of our democracy and the trust of citizens.”

In the next few days they will launch an invitation to express interest, that is, a consultation process so that the sector itself indicates the investment needs, the priority sectors and the type of projects that they would like to develop “in order to articulate a program as as effective as possible”, added Calviño, who therefore did not specify the initial investment that could be channeled.