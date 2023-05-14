Calm prevailed in the Gaza Strip, as a cease-fire agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians entered into force, starting at 10:00 pm local time.

Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses reported that Israel’s raids on Gaza had stopped, and that rocket fire from the Strip had stopped with the implementation of the agreement.

An Egyptian security official said, “An agreement has been reached stipulating that, based on the agreement of the two parties, Egypt announces a cease-fire between the two sides at exactly ten o’clock this evening.”

He continued, “Accordingly, the ceasefire agreement, which includes stopping targeting civilians and demolishing homes, as well as stopping targeting individuals, will be adhered to immediately after the implementation of the agreement begins.

Egypt urges both parties to implement it, and is working to follow up on that by communicating with them.

Since the start of the escalation, on Tuesday, 33 Palestinians and one person have been killed in Israel, while more than 150 people have been injured in Gaza.