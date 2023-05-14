Ceasefire takes place after five days of conflict, which left 35 dead – the majority Palestinians. Israel and the Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip agreed this Saturday (13/05) a ceasefire from five days of fighting that left 35 dead, the vast majority in Gaza, as well as extensive damage to the impoverished enclave.

The agreement, reached thanks to Egypt’s mediation, includes a commitment to “stop attacking civilians and stop demolishing houses”, exclusively reported by the Egyptian state channel.

“Egypt calls on both Palestinian and Israeli parties to comply with the cessation of hostilities,” added the same source.

Meanwhile, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (YIP), who is in Cairo and requested anonymity, confirmed to different television stations and Arab media that the militia approved the ceasefire.

The source specified that YIP has yet to issue an official statement “and that the next few hours will be crucial.”

This announcement was released at the same time that a volley of rockets was launched from the Gaza Strip, to which the Israeli army responded, almost immediately, with new bombings over the enclave.

Rumors of an imminent ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, the UN and Qatar, had been circulating for several days, but both parties to the conflict claimed that negotiations were becoming “very difficult”, apparently due to Israel’s refusal to stop the killings of high command of the YIP, considered a terrorist by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

This new warlike escalation began last Tuesday, when Israel activated the “Shield and Arrow” operation with the selective assassination of several YIP leaders in intense bombings.

Since that day, the army has attacked 371 YIP targets – including its members’ homes and military installations – while the Islamist group has fired 1,234 projectiles from the Strip, including rockets and mortars, most of which landed in unpopulated terrain or were intercepted by system antiaircraft.

A total of 33 Gazans were killed – at least 15 civilians, including seven children – and 147 wounded, according to the latest count by the enclave’s Ministry of Health.

On the Israeli side, there have been two deaths: an elderly woman died on Thursday when a rocket hit her building in Rehovot, and a Gaza resident with a work permit in Israel was killed today by shrapnel while grazing near the Strip.

jps (EFE, ots)