The national teams begin preparations to return to action in 2022 and in Spain they are already aiming for the next international event that is approaching them: the Arnold Clark Cup.
What is the Arnold Clark Cup? Well, this is the first edition of an international friendly tournament organized by England where four of the best national teams in the world will face each other in a match in search of continuing to gain contact and experience ahead of the EURO held this year in English territory. .
The teams invited to this tournament are nothing more and nothing less than Spain, Germany, Canada and obviously, England, which is the host of the event.
This February 8, Jorge Vilda, coach of the Spanish Women’s National Team, made public his list of 23 summoned to this tournament with an evident dominance of Barcelona and Real Madrid with 10 and 6 players from each team. Here are the summons:
ATHLETIC CLUB: Lucia Garcia.
ATLÉTICO DE MADRID: Laia Aleixandri, Lola Gallardo.
FC BARCELONA: Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey, Patri Guijarro, Jenni Hermoso, María León, Leila Ouahabi, Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes, Andrea Pereira, Alexia Putellas.
LIFT: Irene Guerrero.
MANCHESTER UNITED: Ona Batlle.
REAL MADRID: Ivana Andrés, Marta Cardona, Olga Carmona, Esther González, Misa Rodríguez, Claudia Zornoza.
REAL SOCIETY: Nerea Eizagirre, Amaiur Sarriegi.
Similarly, Canada also presented its squad for this tournament with the great absence of figure and scorer Christine Sinclair due to the fact that, unfortunately, her mother lost the fight against multiple sclerosis after 40 years. This was made official in the accounts of the Olympic champion team in Tokyo.
As for Spain, they will begin their participation on February 17 starting against the Germans. Later they will face the hosts, England on February 20 and will close their participation on February 23 against the maple leaf when Spain will face Canada.
