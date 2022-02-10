Resident Evil 4 Remake it would be reality, at least according to a report published by the insider Nibel on Twitter.

The village scene and an “important part of the game” will take place at night.

It will be more scary and beta-inspired than Resident Evil 4 .

. The secondary characters will have more important roles.

Ada’s campaign will be expanded.

The reveal will be in the course of 2022.

Also, interesting point from the article aside the planned tonal changes: Shinji Mikami, the original director of RE4, was supposed to help work on the RE4 remake but declined to do so due to his responsibilites at Tango Gameworks pic.twitter.com/9s7E3yYfKD – Nibel (@Nibellion) February 10, 2022

Always the same report as Resident Evil Remake 4 denies an old leak which states a reinterpretation of Wesker, the latter existed, but it was part of a project related to Resident Evil that has been canceled (find the initial news right here)

The report closes with a small but important detail: Shinji Mikami, original creator of the saga and Director of Resident Evil 4, he should have helped with the work of this remakebut the figure refused due to responsibilities towards Tango Gameworks.

Mikami, however, had already expressed himself on the issue in recent weeks, find more information in our dedicated news. However, although there is no confirmation or denial about the project, a rather dubious image has recently emergedwhich obviously leads to a possible Resident Evil 4 Remakealso in this case you will find more details here.

Of course we invite you to take everything with the right calm, even if Nibel is a reliable insider there have been mistakes in the past, so all that glitters is not always gold. However, after Resident Evil 2 Remake And Resident Evil 3 Remake it is quite plausible to expect a return under a new guise of the fourth chapter, which to date remains one of the most loved and appreciated of the saga.

