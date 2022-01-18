As indicated by GSD and VGC, Call of Duty Vanguard sold in the UK the 36% less in 2021 than in the previous chapter. It also appears to be the worst-launching game in the series in 14 years.

Precisely, GSD reports that Call of Duty Vanguard has sold less than Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War in the UK, but has nevertheless become the second best-seller, right behind FIFA 22. Calculating both physical and digital data, GSD explains that in the week launch sales were 40% lower than previous COD titles.

VGC then states that, according to the data at its disposal, Call of Duty Vanguard was the COD with the worst launch week in 14 years. Only 2007’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare was able to do worse in the first week.

Moving on to the US, NPD claims that Call of Duty Vanguard is the second best-selling game of both the year 2021 and November (release month), but was unable to surpass what Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War did in the same period.

A Call of Duty Vanguard soldier

Tom Henderson, known above all as an insider of Battlefield and Call of Duty, said that the Call of Duty of 2022 – Modern Warfare II according to rumors – will arrive a month in advance (October instead of November) precisely because of the failure of Vanguard .

Even if the situation is not the most positive for Call of Duty, in the aforementioned markets it was still one of the best-selling games. Furthermore, Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile – both free to play – have guaranteed Activision other income. The series is most likely more than healthy, overall.