In an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, on Tuesday, Bin Mubarak described the attacks as “an unprecedented escalation and a direct and real threat to Arab and regional national security.”

Ben Mubarak said: “There must be direct steps from the international community that will rise to the level of this event. International condemnations are a good introduction, but the international community should not be satisfied with that. I think there is a need to take more severe measures.”

He continued, “Returning the Houthis to the list of terrorist supporters is a very important step to confirm an international position different from what was followed in the past period,” after “a long test period and messages of appeasement to the Houthis, with their failure to comply with calls for peace.”

The Yemeni foreign minister considered the recent Houthi attacks, “a confusion after the heavy losses incurred by the militias at the hands of the Yemeni National Army and the Giants Brigades with the support of the Arab coalition. In recent weeks, we have seen great progress in Shabwa and Marib.”

On the other hand, Bin Mubarak accused Iran of being a “main party” in the recent Houthi escalation.

He said: “Two days ago, the Houthis met the Iranian Foreign Minister, and at the same time as the attacks on Abu Dhabi, the Houthi militia spokesman, Muhammad Abdul Salam, was in Tehran to meet with President Ibrahim Raisi and National Security Adviser Ali Shamkhani.”

He continued, “Abdul Salam sent tweets to threaten Abu Dhabi from Tehran. These messages must be read.”

Bin Mubarak continued his talk about Tehran’s support for the Houthi militia, saying: “We used to talk a lot about this support. Today, international reports talk in detail about the nature of Iran’s direct support for these militias, including the transfer of drone technology in addition to an active smuggling movement through the ports.”

“It is imperative that the Security Council play its role and take decisive measures to prevent the transformation of Houthi-controlled areas into platforms that threaten Yemen, the region, and international navigation,” he added.