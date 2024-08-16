In an effort to reduce the download size of Call of Duty games, Warzone will officially come separate from paid games to call of Duty . Developers at Activision are preparing to make significant changes to the Call of Duty HQ launcher, so that those interested specifically in Warzone will be able to download only the Warzone-specific files.

What’s new for Call of Duty HQ

In order to reorganize the structure of Call of Duty games, Activision teams are rolling out new updates for the launcher one after another. The company also wants reduce the size of individual games and to do so it will expand its streaming technology and add more content to what is played via streaming.

An outline of what’s coming to Call of Duty

This way, less used content will be cached in streaming and going forward, teams will continue to expand the content that can be streamed to reduce the burden on players.

The ultimate goal is make it easier to access other games on the launcherso that players only have to download what they want to play. Unfortunately for some, players will have to download larger files to access smaller versions of individual games. This is a small price to pay for the ongoing restructuring that will make games more convenient to manage in the future.

The PlayStation 5 users will have to download four separate parts in Season 5 Reloaded. This includes the initial system-wide update and three more that are activated by opening Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. However, this is currently only necessary for players who have already installed the games and need to update. Those who are completely new to the franchise will not have to deal with this issue as they will have the new version of the game files directly.

We remind you that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available from October 25 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.