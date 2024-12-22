On February 18, 2025, Formula 1 will organize a new presentation event for next season’s carsbreaking with the tradition in which each team chooses a date to unveil the new cars. Max Verstappen had already expressed his opposition, joking that he hopes “to be sick that week”, and Red Bull has confirmed that it will go ahead of the official route, presenting its RB21 “at the end of January”.

“It is the first time that Adrian Newey will have absolutely no involvement in the car. It is a challenge that the team will have to take on. I am sure they can do it. They have strength and depth, and We will see what the RB21 looks like when it is presented at the end of January“, reviewed Christian Horner in sky sports.

The Red Bull team boss has given hope to fans of the energy drink despite the absence of the ‘Aerodynamic Genius’, who is heading to Aston Martin: “The team has done a great job in overcoming some of this year’s difficulties and getting performance out of the car at the end of the season. The pole position and the victory in Qatar, the victory in Brazil. “We were also very competitive in the sprint race in Brazil.”

After finishing in third position in the Constructors’ Championship, the Austrians reach a crucial moment for their future in F1. Without Newey in charge of the design of its cars, Red Bull must show that it is prepared to continue providing competitive cars to Max Verstappenwho has won the last four World Cups and will have Liam Lawson as a garage neighbor, his fifth teammate in the ‘Red Bulls’ after Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Checo Pérez.