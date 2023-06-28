Questioned by the FTC at the trial on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, Bobby Kotick he admitted to being I regret not having believed in Nintendo Switch and not having ported Call of Duty to the consoleconsidering it a mistake that he will not repeat in the future.

“I made one wrong assessment“, admitted Kotick, questioned during the trial currently underway. The CEO of Activision recalled that he thought that Nintendo Switch could not have a great success, at the time of its presentation. Considering the particular characteristics of the machine, Kotick thought that Nintendo was daring a bit too much and that this one would not be successful.

“It’s probably the second best-selling console in history,” Kotick said, pointing out his big misjudgment. Subsequently, the head of Activision reported that he will not repeat this mistake again, confirming that they will probably develop Call of Duty for the next Nintendo consolealthough there are no definite plans yet.

The latter now appears in the rumors with some insistence, while Nintendo has confirmed that it will probably use the same Nintendo Account system available with Nintendo Switch.