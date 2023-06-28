Video | Pieces of the destroyed Titan submarine were brought to Canada

It is hoped that the songs will give clues as to why the Ocean Gate company’s submarine was destroyed on the way to the Titanic wreck.

Rich Pieces of the submarine Titan, which disappeared in the Atlantic a week ago, arrived on Wednesday in Newfoundland, Canada, aboard the Horizon Arctic ship, reports news agency Reuters.

A video by Canadian broadcaster CBC shows songs draped in a white tarp.

It is hoped that the remains will give clues as to why the Ocean Gate company’s submarine was destroyed on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. US Coast Guard has toldthat the parts found point to the destruction of the pressure chamber.

TITAN SUBMARINE went missing on Sunday, June 18. The vessel was searched for several days, until the authorities announced last Thursday that they had found pieces of it in the sea and estimated that the vessel was destroyed.

All five people on the Titan died in the accident.

The announcement ended a multinational search operation for the submarine, which received a lot of attention around the world.