Activision has announced Call of Duty NEXT date and timethe event where they will be presented Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gameplay, multiplayer and Zombies mode: the streaming will start next August 28th, starting at 18.00.

“The information emerging from the field is just scratching the surface,” Activision said in a blog post. “Witness the full presentation and watch Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gameplay live during COD NEXT on August 28.”

Needless to say, the message refers to the leak that the game has been victim of in the last few hourswhich revealed in advance many details and in-game sequences, in one of the most sensational incidents ever for the series.