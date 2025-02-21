A couple of recent studies, conducted by scientists from Italy and the United States, have found the most effective way to divert or reduce the speed of an asteroid that has a collision route with the earth. According to NASA’s recent experiments analysis, it is more effective to hit asteroids gradually and with little energy than impact them with a single violent movement.

The planetary defense against asteroids is far from being visualized by Hollywood films. Science has shown that “anti-meteoritos” bombs are not effective. Instead, the technique of kinetic deflection was developed, a scientific term to refer to the sending of probes whose only mission is to crash against the surface of a rock with enough force.

On paper, an accurate blow at the right distance is enough to divert the asteroid. If the space rock loses speed, it will be late for your appointment with the earth and, if it moves, even if it is degrees, it will end anywhere else other than a densely populated city. Cinetic impactors are, for now, the best way to treat a space threat of this nature, although they are still in development.

How would the world be alert if a meteorite is directed to the earth? This is the official protocol Humanity is prepared for the possibility that a great meteorite hit the earth. The UN has an official plan that must be followed to locate, communicate and mitigate the threat.

What Dart said about planetary defense

Due to the complexity and operating costs inherent, there has only been an experiment on the use of kinetic impactors for planetary defense. In 2022, the Dart mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) hit the asteroid Dimorphos with varied results. The coup changed its orbit enough to consider the incursion a success. However, the projectile traveling at 22,540 kilometers per hour released approximately one million kilograms of rock to space.

Until there are more similar experiments, the future of the technique of kinetic deflection will be based on the information obtained from Dart. Taking this into account, a recent article published in Nature Communicationsled by astronomer Masatoshi Hirabayashi, analyzed the kinetics of the column released by asteroid Dimorphos. That anomalous expulsion of rock was due to the curvature of the objective, according to the report. The unexpected way of the objective also had a reduction in impulse transfer. In other words, the asteroid was diverted, but not as hard as expected.

Humanity is likely to face a curve -shaped space threat. In that case, it is better to apply multiple low energy impacters instead of a single high -energy. The research also indicates the importance of determining all the relevant characteristics of an asteroid before moving on to the phase of kinetic deflection.

“The sending of multiple smaller impactors not only results in a greater thrust of the asteroid, but also potentially saves operational costs and increases tactical flexibility for deviation,” said Fabio Ferrari, leader of the Polytechnic Aerospace Science and Technology Department and Technology from Milan.

The last asteroid with a great risk of collision is 2024 YR4. He had a 3.1% probability of shock with the earth, the highest brand in the history of spatial supervision. In less than 48 hours, the percentage fell to 0.28%.