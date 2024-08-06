The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 is a latest generation robot vacuum cleaners and floor cleanersdesigned to offer automated and effortless cleaning, combining advanced vacuuming and washing technologies to ensure complete and thorough cleaning of household surfaces.

One of the peculiarities of this robot vacuum cleaner is certainly the suction power, the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 is equipped with a high-performance motor that offers suction power up to 6,000Pa. This power is divided into four adjustable suction levelsallowing the robot to adapt to different surfaces and types of dirt, moreover the Vormax technology ensures effective cleaning, removing dust, debris and pet hair with ease, from carpets and hard floors.

Another strong point, the automatic dust collection systemwith a bag capacity of 4 litersthe robot can work up to 90 days without the need for emptyingthis drawn from a long-lasting battery from well 5.200mAhwhich will allow the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 to operate up to 285 minutes on a single charge.

This makes it ideal for cleaning large surfaces without interruptions, without forgetting that the robot is capable of automatically return to the charging base when the battery is low, and then resumes cleaning from where it left off once recharged.

This system not only reduces the frequency of maintenance, but also ensures a more hygienic home environment, avoiding direct contact with dust.

Not just power, the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 is also super technological

Using technology Smart Pathfinderthe robot creates detailed maps of the home environment, ensuring complete coverage and precise navigation. It is also able to avoid obstacles and detect the edges of stairs to prevent accidental falls, as well as exceed thresholds of up to 20mm.

This technology is based on advanced sensors and navigation algorithms which allow the robot to avoid obstacles, detect the edges of stairs and navigate between rooms with precision, in addition to the mapping is dynamic and it can be customized via the dedicated appallowing you to set virtual borders and exclusion zones.

In addition to the above, the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 is capable of automatically detect carpets and increase the suction power to ensure a deep clean, and if you think that’s it, you’re wrong.

Not just vacuuming, but also washing

In addition to suction, the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 features a mopping function with a 150ml water tankwhose flow is adjustable on three levels, allowing you to tackle both dry and wet dirt, a particularly useful solution for keeping hard floors clean and shiny.

The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 is compatible with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa And Google Assistant allowing voice control, for an even more comfortable cleaning experience; obviously this integration also allows you to control the robot remotely, making the cleaning experience even more comfortable and intuitive.

Finally, on the home automation side, we have the dedicated app which allows you to set virtual boundaries, schedule cleaning and monitor the status of the robot in real time; this makes the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 extremely easy to use and customize according to the specific needs of the home

From a design standpoint, the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 features a modern and compact designwith a sturdy structure that allows it to move easily between rooms; its floating brush design is particularly effective at removing dust from carpets, minimizing tangles, making it ideal for homes with pets.

Finally the price, at the moment you can find it on offer on Amazon for only 309.00€ instead of €349.00.

If you are attracted by science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and updates from around the world!