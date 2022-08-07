Activision announced the event in these minutes Call of Duty Nextthat is one presentation dedicated to the future of the franchise, in particular Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2set for September 15, 2022.

In particular, the event will be broadcast in livestream from Activision and will contain trailers, videos and fundamental information regarding the new chapters of the series, in particular the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, in addition to the mobile chapter of the latter.

In summary, as reported in the tweet above, Call of Duty Next will mainly contain the following information:

Complete introduction to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

Information on the future of Call of Duty: Warzone (with Warzone 2.0)

Introducing the new Call of Duty: Warzone mobile experience

Live and live gameplay from various Call of Duty streamers

All this will therefore take place in livestream on September 15, 2022, in a “epochal event”as Activision defines it, which of course we will follow live and very carefully.