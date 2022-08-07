With summaryFC Barcelona has won its own Trofeu Joan Gamper for the 45th time, which the Spanish top club plays for every year in the week before the start of the competition. Frenkie de Jong shone in the second half as a substitute and in the final phase signed for the 6-0 final score against the Mexican Pumas UNAM, which already trailed 4-0 after 18 minutes in a Spotify Camp Nou filled with tourists.



Minne Groenstege



Aug 7, 2022

FC Barcelona will start the competition next week with the home game against Rayo Vallecano, but tonight the team of coach Xavi was able to work on confidence. Pumas UNAM came to Camp Nou as replacement for AS Romawhich last month, to Barcelona's anger, canceled the traditional finale of the pre-season. After 18 minutes, Barcelona was already leading 4-0, much to the delight of the 83,000 spectators at Camp Nou. Polish top striker Robert Lewandowski scored in the third minute in his first appearance at Camp Nou as the new number 9 of Barcelona, ​​the jersey number he took over from Memphis Depay last week. Then the French attacker Ousmane Dembélé and the Spanish midfielder Pedri (2x) also scored in the first twenty minutes, after which Barcelona slowed down a bit and saved the Mexican guests a huge beating.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 49th minute after an attack in which Frenkie de Jong, who came in immediately after the break, was also involved. The 24-year-old midfielder from Arkel also made the 6-0 in the 84th minute, after intercepting the ball himself in midfield. The audience at Camp Nou treated De Jong to a standing ovation and the chanting of his name, which makes it clear that the fans certainly do not want to get rid of him.

Frenkie de Jong dribbles away from his former teammate Dani Alves, who was a guest at Camp Nou tonight with Mexican top club Pumas UNAM. © ANP / EPA



Nevertheless, chairman Joan Laporta hopes to be able to guide the beloved midfielder quickly. Barcelona must get rid of the highest-earning player in the selection (an annual salary of 29 million euros and contract until 2027) to be able to qualify the many acquisitions of the past few weeks by La Liga. And time is running out, because next Saturday the competition will already start for Barcelona. In addition to Robert Lewandowski (for 50 million from Bayern Munich), Brazilian attacker Raphinha (for 59 million euros from Leeds United) and French defender Jules Koundé (for 60 million euros from Seville) have not yet been registered for the competition.



Laporta today expressed his ‘love’ about De Jong, who in his eyes ‘should help the club’ by lowering his salary. The transfer period runs until August 31 and Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag is a trainer, has great interest in the midfielder. After the game, Xavi was asked about the complicated situation surrounding De Jong, who will earn around 25 million euros this season if he stays at Barcelona. “The transfer market is open until August 31, but I’ve talked to him a lot and he knows what I think: Frenkie is important to me.”

Before the game, Laporta said he hopes De Jong will stay: ,,Frenkie has many offers, but he is from Barca, has enormous qualities and we want him to stay." That will have to be under Laporta's conditions, because otherwise the chairman will have a big problem with his big purchases this summer.

FC Barcelona has now won the Trofeu Joan Gamper, which has been competed for annually in August in Camp Nou since 1966, 45 times. Memphis Depay (with his new jersey number 25) and Sergiño Dest participated in the last half hour at Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong waves to the fans at the players presentation before the game. © ANP / EPA



Robert Lewandowski celebrates with young midfielders Pedri (19) and Gavi (18), who started in midfield with Sergio Busquets. © AFP



Memphis Depay. © AFP

