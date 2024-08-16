Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered mod, H2M, has been canceled following a cease and desist demand from Activision.

Although the mod – which upgraded Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode – was announced over a year ago, the cease and desist arrived yesterday, a day before the mod was scheduled to be released later today.

“Today, our team members received a Cease & Desist order on behalf of Activision Publishing in relation to the H2M-Mod project,” the team explained on Twitter/X.

“We are complying with this order and shutting down all operations immediately and permanently.”

“Genuinely heartbroken,” said one of the volunteer developers.

“Over a year of work from a dedicated group of people working for FREE to relive a fan favorite Call of Duty. Not a penny earned despite generating THOUSANDS OF SALES FOR ACTIVISION, all to get shut down AFTER PEOPLE SPENT THEIR MONEY. I’m sorry everyone.”

The news has sent waves of Call of Duty fans to the Modern Warfare 2’s Steam page, where players are expressing their displeasure by review bombing the game. many fans say they expressly bought the 2017 remaster on Steam in order to experience it with the H2M mod.

