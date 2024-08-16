In an attempt to solve the mystery of Sharon Verzeni’s murder, investigators are following a method similar to the one used in the investigations into the Yara Gambirasio case. All residents of the street where the crime took place have been subjected to DNA testing: the genetic traces collected will then be compared with those found on the body of the 33-year-old stabbed to death in Terno d’Isola, in the province of Bergamo, on the night between July 29 and 30.

This is, in fact, a modus operandi that recalls the one implemented more than ten years ago by the Bergamo Prosecutor’s Office to trace the murderer of little Yara, the 13-year-old from Brembate who disappeared on 26 November 2010 and was found murdered on 26 February 2011.

In that case, the DNA tests were more extensive – they involved 22,000 residents of the area – and led to the arrest of Massimo Bossetti, who was later definitively convicted of the murder. The Gambirasio case has returned to the spotlight in recent weeks due to the success of the TV series “Beyond any reasonable doubt”, which casts doubt on Bossetti’s guilt.

In the investigation into the murder of Sharon Verzeni, it was the residents of via Castegnate in Terno d’Isola who were subjected to genetic testing. It was on that street that the woman, still alive, called 112 to ask for help after being stabbed four times.

The Parma RIS are still analyzing the clothes worn by the woman at the time of the murder and the other traces found on her body. At the moment there is still no suspect in the register of suspects.

In recent days, the Carabinieri of Bergamo have summoned for the second time the victim’s partner, Sergio Ruocco, 37, a plumber, who was questioned for over 5 hours as a person informed of the facts. Initially, suspicions had focused on him – as is normal in such cases – but his alibi turned out to be solid.

The victim’s partner had said he had stayed home that evening and, in fact, in the footage shot by two video surveillance cameras of the couple’s neighbors, only Verzeni can be seen leaving the house around midnight and then no one else.

On the advice of her dietitian, the woman had been going for night walks for some time. Sometimes Ruocco would accompany her, but that evening – as had happened on other occasions – the man had preferred to stay home because he was tired and it was very hot.

The Carabinieri are analyzing over one hundred hours of footage shot by cameras in Terno d’Isola and surrounding towns, but so far nothing significant has emerged.

It is not yet clear whether Verzeni – who worked as a barista in a pastry shop in the nearby town of Brembate – was killed by someone she knew or by a criminal who simply attacked a single woman who was passing by at the time.

No leads have been ruled out, although the hypothesis of a robbery gone wrong seems unlikely, given that the 33-year-old had left without a wallet and that not even her smartphone was stolen (with which, among other things, she herself, still alive, alerted the emergency services).