Times of change are approaching within Cruz Azul. In the La Noria club, although they still have options to sneak into the Liga MX playoffs even if they require a miraculous combination of results, they understand that the semester has been seriously lost, dragging down the history of the institution, for which, it is inevitable that those in the country’s capital will make a flurry of changes for the winter, whether for better or worse, time will tell.
More news about the MX league
The first move that is impossible to avoid is the signing of a new coach. Joaquín Moreno’s interim position has been a total failure and the machine cannot afford to continue with someone with so little experience leading the team. As we have reported in 90min, names such as Vucetich or Ambriz, among others, are already being heard in the club’s circle, but now the recent Copa Libertadores runner-up, Jorge Almirón, has been raised in La Noria.
According to information from W SportsOnce the coach surprised the world by signing his resignation minutes after losing the final of the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense, people within the Cooperative considered signing the Argentine strategist for 2024. At Cruz Azul they understand that the The move will not be easy, the celestial board does not want to lose faith and at least they have decided to contact the technician’s entourage to find out his availability.
