THERE ARE THREE STRONG CANDIDATES TO LEAD CRUZ AZUL

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

One is called JORGE ALMIRÓN and on Saturday he barely lost the Libertadores Final with Boca Juniors

…

WHO ARE THE OTHER TWO? … Here we tell you! 👇🏽

🔴EXCLUSIVE ▶️ https://t.co/Zi4FKIAZ8x pic.twitter.com/jqXyiMipFU

— W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) November 6, 2023