Sharjah (WAM)

Sharjah Club launched the “Elite Players” project, which aims to develop youngsters from the cubs, juniors and youth categories, through training and contact with the players of the first team, to gain experience and practice, and to ensure that the men’s team is constantly supplemented with the best talented players. The project is supervised by Sami Al-Saeedi, coach of the men’s team. .

The announcement of the project came at a meeting of the club’s team games management, headed by Jassim Muhammad, a member of the team games management, handball supervisor, and in the presence of Youssef Ahmed, handball stage supervisor, Ali Al Marzouqi, men’s team manager, and coaches and administrators of the club’s handball teams.

Jassim Muhammad explained that the meeting comes out of the management’s keenness to follow up all administrative and technical details, and to ensure the completion of all equipment and preparations, and the start of training that precedes the start of the season. Men, and even the junior teams, pointing out that the results achieved are due to the coaches who have done a distinguished job throughout the season.

He pointed out that there is a new strategy for the teams of the Sunni stages of Eastern handball by attracting three new coaches specialized for the categories of the Sunni stages, pointing out that the club included Omar Al-Malih, a coach for goalkeepers, and Muhammad Botini, a coach for fitness and Subhi Al-Harith, a coach for the Baraem category.

He noted that the aim of the step is to support the club’s strategy aimed at continuity of the game at the top, by developing this sector to produce talented players who will be added to the men’s team in the future.

During the meeting, the Sharjah Club handball supervisor welcomed the addition of new elements to the handball squad on the administrative side, where Saif Bawazir joined to be an administrator for the junior and bud stages, and Muhammad Hilal as an administrator for the Cubs, hoping that they would be the desired addition, wishing success to all.

The meeting discussed the annual strategy of the game and the goal to be achieved, reviewed the start of training for the different stages of handball, and discussed the administrative formations of the game, in addition to the final arrangements for stadiums and training dates.