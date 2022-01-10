There DMZ mode from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have a structure open world a base procedural, according to the latest rumors about the next, talked about episode of the series produced by Activision.

Characterized, according to rumors, by a campaign set in Latin America, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could therefore prove something completely unpublished as regards the boundary contents.

Specifically, the DMZ mode is described as an open world scenario generated by a procedural system through which to access several missions with climatic conditions, artificial intelligence and variable events.

We are talking specifically about the third, possible mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in addition to the campaign and the PT-style mode that we have been talking about for a while now, set in a closed building with pitfalls around every corner.

For the moment they are all rumor, it is clear, and it will still take time before we find out what is true and what is not: the release of the next episode of Call of Duty will probably take place in November and for a reveal we will have to wait a few months.