The multimillionaire Robert Durst died in prison at the age of 78. His lawyer Chip Lewis announced in a statement, explaining that the death occurred “of natural causes after we had reported medical problems for years”. Scion of a wealthy New York real estate family, he was serving a life sentence in a California penitentiary center. He had been accused of gruesome murders that were later recounted in the HBO mini-series, “The Jinx”. In October 2021 he was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.

Among the charges, even that of killing his first wife Kathie McCormack in 1982, who mysteriously disappeared at the age of 29. In October 2021 Durst was found guilty by a Los Angeles court of the murder of Susan Berman, his friend and confidant, who according to investigators helped him hide the killing of his wife. In December 2000 Durst shot Berman, killing her, because she was about to report her involvement in Kathie Durst’s death to the police. The victim, the prosecution reconstructed in court, had told friends that he had provided a bogus alibi to Durst after his wife disappeared.