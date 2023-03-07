Microsoft argues that theantitrust UKwhich is currently opposing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, has significantly overestimated the effects of any Call of Duty Xbox exclusive.

According to a survey commissioned by the Redmond house in January 2023, in fact, only the 3% of PlayStation users respondents stated that would switch to Xbox where the shooter series is no longer available on Sony platforms.

The interesting thing is that Microsoft is using this survey to reaffirm its willingness to bring Call of Duty to all platforms rather than keeping it confined to Xbox: a decision that, numbers in hand, would make little sense also because it wouldn’t inflict who knows what damage to competitors .

However, the 3% detected by the Redmond house appears very far from the 15% estimated by the CMA last December, again through a survey, which would instead testify to a significant impact on the revenues and potential growth of PlayStation. In reality, explains Stephen Totilo, the two surveys also say something else.

Indeed, the UK antitrust survey reports that a Call of Duty exclusive on Xbox and PC would push 9% of PlayStation users who are fans of the series to buy a computer, for a total of 24% of switches from one platform to another .

Microsoft’s survey instead focuses on switching from one console to another, without taking into consideration the PC, and the only answers obtained in this sense were added by the participants in the questionnaire.