Tuesday, March 7, 2023
On video: monkeys steal food from tourists on Costa Rican beaches

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in World
On video: monkeys steal food from tourists on Costa Rican beaches


monkeys that steal food

Monkeys steal food on Costa Rican beaches.

Monkeys steal food on Costa Rican beaches.

Several women from Argentina who were visiting the beach were victims of a mother monkey and her calf.

While enjoying the beach in Costa Rica, three tourists from Argentina were interrupted by monkeys trying to steal their food.

The video broadcast on the TikTok social network, which already has more than 160,000 likes, shows how a monkey steals a sandwich packed in a plastic container that belonged to the tourists who were on the beach. Then the animal, which had a baby monkey on its back, climbs a tree while fleeing. One of them, with obvious fright, is singled out by the others for allowing herself to take away her food.

“No, Guadalupe, are you a joke? I told you to grab it. It was our meal today”, says one of them.

(It may interest you: Photos of Clara Chía are filtered before meeting Gerard Piqué).

Among the comments on the video are “but why don’t you save it if you already saw it coming”, “it hurts for the topper”, “she was carrying her baby”.

Here is the viral video:

