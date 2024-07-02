Although Activision has not announced a collaboration with the film Deadpool and Wolverine from Marvel Studios, there is apparently one on the way for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD: WarzoneThat’s what data miners revealed ahead of time.

The discovery took place in the Season Four Reloaded update, and is in the form of some videos. There appears a ‘familiar’ looking finishing move.

In what sense? Well, according to some, only Deadpool would do this. The character taps his rival from behind and at shoulder height to distract him. He even goes so far as to lie down behind him and eliminate him with a shot.

That would be this Marvel character’s way of taking someone out and making fun of them at the same time. As you can see this does not directly suggest content from Deadpool and Wolverine in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD: Warzone.

There are those who point out that this collaboration between Marvel and Activision makes sense due to the dates. The reason is that Deadpool and Wolverine has its worldwide premiere on July 26, 2024.

And Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will start that same week, but two days earlier. So it is the right time for a cross-promotion between the video game and the film, from which both would obtain significant benefits.

Obviously, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD: Warzone They are extremely popular, and we could well say that Deadpool and Wolverine It is one of the most anticipated films of the summer.

But a little extra promotion never hurts. It’ll be best to wait and see if Activision confirms this information in the coming weeks. A couple of operator skins based on the aforementioned characters would be much appreciated by players.

Apart from Deadpool and Wolverine and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & CoD: Warzone We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.