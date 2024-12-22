The day of the extraordinary draw of the Christmas Lottery has arrived and if you are one of the lucky who has had a prize you have to know how collect it. This year a total of 2,702 million euros are distributed and since 2020 there is the possibility of collecting it through the Bizum application. It will depend on the prize each has. tenth.

Bizum is part of our daily lives and has managed to find a place in the traditional Christmas Lottery draw. So much so that there is a possibility that if you have had a lower prize At 2,000 euros for each tenth or receipt, it can be collected in cash or through Bizum exclusively at one of the 10,884 points of sale in the Lottery commercial network.

This collaboration of Bizum with SELAE (State Lottery and Betting Society of the State) made it possible to streamline the payment and collection of prizes, giving a radical change to the way in which we collect prizes.

How to collect the Christmas Lottery prize through Bizum

The administrations They were the first physical businesses in Spain that incorporated this modality as a method of payment for their bets and collection of their minor prizes. How is it done? Follow these steps:

Open your bank’s Bizum application on your mobile.

Generate a QR code or scan the one offered by the lottery administration.

Show that QR code to the lottery so they can send you the money.

Confirm the operation.





If fortune has smiled on you with an amount greater than those 2,000 euros, you will have to collect it from authorized financial banking entities, which in this case is BBVA and Caixabank.

Years ago there were more, but now only these two entities remain. On this occasion, in 2024, the Christmas Lottery draw that is being held today has fallen on a Sunday and it is very likely that financial institutions will begin the process of paying out major prizes starting tomorrow, Monday, with some exceptions in some branches.





How to collect a winning tenth purchased online

In the event that the tenth that we have awarded has been purchased online, these larger prizes will be paid by bank transfer to the current account communicated by the player in their gaming account, once the payment number is verified. account after the draw. Minor prizes will be paid directly into the gaming account, provided that this does not exceed the established limits, in which case they will also be paid by bank transfer to the current account that has been previously communicated.





Be careful that the prizes have an expiration date

Let’s not forget that the collection of a winning tenth of the Christmas Lottery is not eternal and has an expiration date. On this occasion, the deadline that must be crossed out on the calendar will be March 24, 2025, since the right to collect the prizes from this extraordinary State Lottery and Betting draw expires after three months, counted from the day following the draw.