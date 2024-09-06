Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be coming soon with an open beta for all fans who can’t wait for the final version of the long-awaited title. This will be available from September 6th to September 9th.

Within the open beta, you can play in online multiplayer mode, to try out all the new weapons and mechanics of the game; or to earn exclusive rewards that you can redeem if you purchase the official version.

Some of the most popular game modes of Call of Duty will be found in this beta, such as Domination, a team deathmatch. However, the title also adds new features with “Face Off Kill Order”, “Gunfight” and additional maps.

The full version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It will be released on October 25, 2024, and will return with many nostalgic features such as a worthy zombie mode, which will make this game sure to be a hit.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 – When is it coming out and where can I play it?

Call of Duty Black Ops It will be officially released worldwide on October 25, 2024, and will be the first video game in the series to be part of Game Pass from day one.

It is likely that at the COD: Next event we will be shown more information about the new title in the saga of Black Opsso stay tuned because we at Tierragamer will let you know.

