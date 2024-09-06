Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/06/2024 – 18:41

Supreme Federal Court (STF) Minister Cristiano Zanin decided this Friday (6) to maintain the allocation of 30% of campaign and party fund resources for black people (black and brown) candidacies in the municipal elections on October 6.

Through an individual decision, Zanin rejected an action by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to give a new interpretation to the rule, which was approved by Congress in Constitutional Amendment 133/2024.

The PGR intended to ensure the interpretation that the percentage of 30% is not a limit, but a minimum quantity, which cannot be reduced.

When analyzing the issue, Zanin understood that the PGR’s allegations are “mistaken” and could lead to the suspension of the allocation of resources for the candidacies.

The minister also stated that the resolutions of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which dealt with the issue before the approval of the constitutional amendment, did not establish a minimum limit for the transfers. Therefore, there was no setback, according to Zanin.

“It is important to recognize that, by enacting EC 133, in the part that imposed the allocation of 30% of resources to black and brown candidates, the National Congress gave concrete form to the principle of material equality, to the benefit of the group historically with the least political representation, having acted collaboratively with the Judiciary”, concluded the minister.