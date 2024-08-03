An informant revealed some of the weapons that will be included Call of Duty: Black Ops 6the latest installment in Activision’s FPS or First Person Shooters series.

As can be seen in the shared data, one of them is the SWAT 5.56, which comes from CoD: Black Ops 2and is one of the players’ favorites. But the leak also includes accessories, and one of them is the Strelok Laser, which is ideal for precise shots.

To the above we must add other details, such as the menu Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have improvements over past titles, which also applies to its multiplayer modes.

And as expected, a new soundtrack. The person who shared this information is betterthanalaix and it was through his Twitter account. Regarding the weapons, it seems that it is only a preliminary list, which is understandable. There are still months to go before its release.

Source: Activision.

The list of weapons revealed for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Divided by categories, you can see them below, and you will surely identify some of them:

Assault Rifles:

Submachine guns:

Shotguns:

Shooting Rifles:

Sniper Rifles:

Pistols:

What some players are most excited about about SWAT 5.56’s return to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It was an ideal weapon for close combat, especially when it had Select Fire added.

Despite the above, and as far as we know, the number of weapon attachments this time will be reduced. Treyarch decided to focus on those that will really be useful when playing and not just handle some with small differences in their statistics.

Fountain: Activision.

With details from GameRant. Aside from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.