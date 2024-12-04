There is no doubt that we are facing the years where there has been the most cybercrime, since almost every day we learn of new variants of scams and methods that they have to get away with it. As always, their objective is to obtain our personal data, but above all our banking data, and one of their favorite ways to do so is by going for the banking apps that we have installed on our smartphones.

These apps are among the most vulnerable in that if they are compromised by a cybercriminal, they have access to our savings and could easily empty our account. For that reason It is necessary that they be the ones that have the most protection and security And from Android they are going to add a new requirement aimed at avoiding this type of fraud related to your bank.

As Google explains on the developers blog, banking and business applications may require their users to have the security patch installed latest on your Android device as part of a Google Play Integrity update.

Play Integrity is an application programming interface (API) that Google offers developers to increase the security of their software, since is responsible for verifying the authenticity of a program and a device, and allows detecting suspicious activity and decide how to act.

This API update promises to increase user privacy and make applications run faster and more reliably. As Google explains in the developers blog,It will affect devices with Android operating system 13 and up (API level 33).

Developers will find new security verdicts, which will be widely adopted starting May 2025. with them, New signals are being incorporated that will make it more difficult for cybercriminals to bypass them.

These security signals are optional for developers, but allow them to incorporate additional device recognition checksor (‘meets-strong-integrity’ and ‘meets-basic-integrity’) so they can determine how much trust they have in the environment in which their application is running.

Specifically, the ‘meets-strong-integrity’ response has been updated to require that the Android device has the security update distributed within the last year installed, and It is mainly offered to banking, financial, government and business applications. The objective is protect sensitive information exchangessuch as money transfers.

If the device has a lower version installed, the developer will be able to adjust the behavior of their application so that it responds to the security label differently than it would on a device with Android 13 or later.