The sardine It is located as the fishery product of greater national production and per capita consumption. It is estimated that this fish is one of the most consumed seafood products by Mexicans, registering 4.5 kilograms per person. This amount exceeds the intake of others such as tuna, shrimp, tilapia or octopus.

Agri-food expectations 2024, by the Agri-Food and Fisheries Information Service (SIAP), reports that in 2023 catches increased: they were 769,552 tons, 21.4 percent compared to 2022.

Of the firsts

At the moment, Sonora fishermen have the most catches, reporting 390,951 tons. Baja California follows with 183,388 tons, and Sinaloa is in third place, with 114,371 tons of sardines. Baja California Sur was in fourth place, with 80,842 tons at the end of last year.

Large profits

Sardines are one of the most productive fisheries at the national level compared to the shrimpthat in 2023, 244,043 tons were caught; of tuna there were 150,070 tons, and of charal 2,349 tons.

He SIAP indicates that since sardines are a species related to anchovies and herring, they generated revenues of 1,542 million pesos last year, 4 percent higher than in 2022.

More demand

It is considered that due to its affordable cost and nutritional value, sardines have become one of the most sought-after foods.

