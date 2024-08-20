During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 showed off its gameplay. This showed that they will live up to their name about covert operations by focusing more on the espionage side. Of course, it does not leave aside the action that the saga has accustomed us to.

The mission they showed of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 showed us the protagonists infiltrating a Washington DC event to rescue Adler. This trailer was split into two, first showing the spy camera, torture and intimidation parts. Then we focused on the more action side where, like recent entries, we will have a selection circle for our different tools.

What is immediately apparent is the omnimovement that they announced so much in their first gameplay demonstration. Gunfights feel more realistic and organic, and they allow us more ways to move around and flank our enemies. Plus the return of some fan-favorite tools.

Source: Activision.

Finally the advancement of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It concluded with a thrilling motorcycle chase where players do have some control. It reminded us of the chase in Russia from the first title of this series. It will certainly be a game that we will have on our radar.

When does Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 come out?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It launches on October 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. On these latest consoles, it will also be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It will also be part of the PC Game Pass catalog now that Activision belongs to Microsoft.

Those who can’t wait to try this game don’t have to wait too long. It was revealed that there will be an open beta on August 30 for all players. This way you’ll know if you’ll buy it once it’s available. Does it catch your eye?

