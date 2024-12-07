The coach of Atlético de MadridDiego Pablo Simeone, has been convinced that the fans present at the Metropolitano stadium in this Sunday’s match against the Sevilla FC will receive Saul Niguezformer red and white player and current footballer for the Nervionense team, “as he deserves, with a great ovation”, and has assured that they will try to “take care of the moment” they are going through.

«Surely they are grateful for his great work since he was a child, because he started with us from a very young age, he grew a lot, he gave a lot to the club, he has a love for the institution that he transmits it at any time he can. Obviously, People love him for everything he has given to the club. We are grateful for all their work,” he explained at a press conference. “People are going to receive him as he deserves, with great affection and a great ovation, I have no doubt,” he added.

In addition, he praised the work of the player from Elche. «I imagine that he will continue to give him the same: very good second line arrival, collective work for the team in the middle of the field or in any position the coach wants to put him in… He is a player with personality, as an aerial playerhas a lot of very good things; The other day he played the first half, so I imagine that tomorrow he could possibly start from the beginning,” he analyzed.

On the other hand, the Argentine coach does not give too much importance to the streak of eight consecutive team victories. «I am not evaluating what is happening. LaLiga is long, there are different moments to go through during the season, and we are going through what we have to do now, always trying to improve and always trying to give our best. “We want to take care of the moment we have,” he indicated.









In another order of things, he also downplayed the fact that of the 42 goals that Atlético has scoredin 28 Argentine soccer players have participated. «Anything that brings us closer to goal situations, whether Argentinian, Spanish or whatever, is always welcome. We must accompany the moment with work,” he said, before talking about Rodrigo de Paul and his current state. «Everything will depend on what he wants to give us. “He has absolutely everything, he is showing it in these last games,” he said.

«He does not choose a stage, he competes in all stages, whether in King’s Cupin the Champions League or in the League, how they have to compete, and that’s how the people of the club want it. Atlético de Madrid. He clearly knows what the people of Atlético de Madrid want, and I hope he can support it, because he has the means to do it. We expect the best from him, we are going to demand it to the maximum, because he has a place that needs demands,” he continued.

About Robin Le Normandconsiders that “he needs to play and have minutes.” «He has enormous energy, strength and desire to help us. We will try to find the moment that will benefit the team from his presence. With training we will gain lost days, and soon he will surely be competing as he did until his injury,” he expressed.

‘Cholo’ also assessed the status of Uruguayan center back José María Giménez. «Let’s see, I imagine that tomorrow morning, when he wakes up, the first thing he will say is ‘I’m good to play’, because we know him. From there, we will decide if it starts or not,” he stressed.