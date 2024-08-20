During Gamescom 2024 it was revealed that Genshin Impact will be coming to Xbox Series X|S on November 18, 2024. The free to play game will finally be available on Microsoft platforms too.
The video also recalled some of the latest news dedicated to the action video game.
Genshin Impact Pre-Order Bonuses
Doing the Genshin Impact Xbox Pre-Order with the €9.99 package we get:
- (Pre-order Bonus) Advanced Character EXP Material: Hero’s Ingenuity ×15
- (Pre-order Bonus) Advanced Weapon Upgrade Material: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×20
- Object of desire: Predestined encounter ×2
- In-game currency: Mora ×150,000
- Character ESP Material: Hero’s Ingenuity ×15
- Weapon Upgrade Material: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×20
- Play food: rainbow macaron ×10
We also remind you that version 5.0 of Genshin Impact is titled “Journey through the Flowers under the Burning Sun” and will be available starting from August 28. The main course of the update is Natlan, the Nation of Pyro.
