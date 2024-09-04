Want to take part in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 open beta? Here’s everything you need to know about dates, times, how to participate, rewards, and available maps and modes.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
The start will be in a few daysCall of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer open betaahead of its October 25th retail launch. If you missed the early access phase reserved for those who pre-ordered the game or are subscribed to Game Pass, this is an unmissable opportunity to get a taste of the new maps, as well as the changes and additions to the already well-established formula of Activision’s multiplayer shooter.
Let’s recap on everything you need to know about COD: Black Ops 6 beta dates and times, how to participate, which maps and modes will be included, and the rewards players will receive in the full game.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta Dates and Times, and How to Join
As per tradition, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta will take place in two phases. The second will open its doors at 7:00 pm Italian time on Friday 6 September and will end at the same time on Monday 9th. It will be aOpen Beta in all respects, therefore accessible to any player on PC and console without any particular prerequisites.
All you have to do then is download the beta and get going as soon as the game servers open. In the meantime, if you play on consoles we suggest you go ahead and install the client now. In fact, it is already available for download on PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 and via Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S and One.
PC System Requirements
Below we have listed the Minimum and recommended PC requirements to play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta. Please note that these are not necessarily final and may change for the full game.
Minimums
- Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5 6600
- RAM: 8GB
- Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or 1650
- Storage: 149 GB (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)
Recommended
- Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64 Bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i7 6700K
- RAM: 16GB
- Graphics Card: AMD Radeon 6600 XT / Intel Arc A770 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or RTX 3060
- Storage: 149 GB (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Multiplayer Maps and Modes
The Black Ops 6 development team has worked hard to deliver an impressive selection of completely new maps at game launch. The main goal is to ensure a revolutionary movement experience to match the series’ fast-paced and explosive action. All of this required, of course, to be reflected in the 16 multiplayer maps.
These, in fact, must both guarantee cover opportunities and long-range paths, as well as lightning-fast close-quarters combat. The design of the maps always aims to keep the action at the center of the experience, favoring a more intense gameplay, ideal for the new movement system, the Omnimovement. Thanks to this innovation it will be possible to shoot at any time even while crouching or lying on the ground. This is a novelty that aims to shake up the gameplay from its foundations.
For this reason the team has also introduced a Beta training courseled by the legendary Frank Woods, located on a windswept island base known as Protocol. Here, players can learn and hone the skills needed to succeed in the battles that lie ahead.
The launch maps are all from small or medium size, with traditional three-lane routesa distinctive feature of the series. They are divided into two main categories: 12 completely new 6v6 Core maps and 4 compact Strike maps, designed to be played in 6v6 Face Off mode or in 2v2 configurations. This variety guarantees a dynamic and engaging gaming experience, suitable for both the most competitive players and those who are simply looking for a bit of frenetic fun.
Here are all the ones available in the trial version:
Basic Maps
- Derelict
- Shield
- Skyline
- Rewind
- Babylon
Strike Maps (2v2 and 6v6)
Game Mode
- Team Deathmatch
- Domination
- Gunfight
- Hardpoint
- Kill Order
- Face Off Team Deathmatch
- Face Off Kill Confirmed
- Face Off Kill Order
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Rewards
As per tradition, players who take part in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta will receive a series of rewards in the full game when it hits stores, based on the level you reach in this trial version. In practice, the more you play, the more rewards you will unlock. Specifically:
- Level 2: “Beta Tester” (animated emblem)
-
Level 6: “Beta Tag” (spray)
-
Level 11: “No Bugs” (weapon pendant)
-
Level 15: “Quick Draw” (emote)
-
Level 20: “Squash” (Westpoint Operator Skin)
-
Level 23: “The Truth Lies” (loading screen)
-
Level 27: “Beta Expert” (Animated Banner)
-
Level 30: “Bug Smasher” (Weapon Blueprint)
And that’s all there is to know about the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta. As a reminder, the full game will be available on October 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and within the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog. We had the chance to play it in preview at Call of Duty NEXT, here are our impressions of the multiplayer and the Zombies mode.
