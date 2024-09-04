Want to take part in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 open beta? Here’s everything you need to know about dates, times, how to participate, rewards, and available maps and modes.

The start will be in a few daysCall of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer open betaahead of its October 25th retail launch. If you missed the early access phase reserved for those who pre-ordered the game or are subscribed to Game Pass, this is an unmissable opportunity to get a taste of the new maps, as well as the changes and additions to the already well-established formula of Activision’s multiplayer shooter. Let’s recap on everything you need to know about COD: Black Ops 6 beta dates and times, how to participate, which maps and modes will be included, and the rewards players will receive in the full game.

PC System Requirements Below we have listed the Minimum and recommended PC requirements to play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta. Please note that these are not necessarily final and may change for the full game. Minimums Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5 6600

RAM: 8GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or 1650

Storage: 149 GB (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) A Firefight in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Recommended Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64 Bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i7 6700K

RAM: 16GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon 6600 XT / Intel Arc A770 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or RTX 3060

Storage: 149 GB (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Multiplayer Maps and Modes The Black Ops 6 development team has worked hard to deliver an impressive selection of completely new maps at game launch. The main goal is to ensure a revolutionary movement experience to match the series’ fast-paced and explosive action. All of this required, of course, to be reflected in the 16 multiplayer maps. These, in fact, must both guarantee cover opportunities and long-range paths, as well as lightning-fast close-quarters combat. The design of the maps always aims to keep the action at the center of the experience, favoring a more intense gameplay, ideal for the new movement system, the Omnimovement. Thanks to this innovation it will be possible to shoot at any time even while crouching or lying on the ground. This is a novelty that aims to shake up the gameplay from its foundations. For this reason the team has also introduced a Beta training courseled by the legendary Frank Woods, located on a windswept island base known as Protocol. Here, players can learn and hone the skills needed to succeed in the battles that lie ahead. The launch maps are all from small or medium size, with traditional three-lane routesa distinctive feature of the series. They are divided into two main categories: 12 completely new 6v6 Core maps and 4 compact Strike maps, designed to be played in 6v6 Face Off mode or in 2v2 configurations. This variety guarantees a dynamic and engaging gaming experience, suitable for both the most competitive players and those who are simply looking for a bit of frenetic fun. Here are all the ones available in the trial version: Basic Maps Derelict

Shield

Skyline

Rewind

Babylon Strike Maps (2v2 and 6v6) Maps featured in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta Game Mode Team Deathmatch

Domination

Gunfight

Hardpoint

Kill Order

Face Off Team Deathmatch

Face Off Kill Confirmed

Face Off Kill Order