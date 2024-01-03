Many changes are being experienced within the Pumas, the team from the capital of the country lost Antonio Mohamed in the technical direction overnight by decision of the coach himself. Days later, the cats released 'Toro' Fernández to Cruz Azul and it is worth remembering that in the same way, Juan Ignacio Dinenno will step aside to join Nicolás Larcamón in the Cruzeiro of Brazil chaired by Ronaldo Nazario.
With the sale of both forwards, Pumas has had capital to move within the market and slowly rebuild the squad. The club closed the signing of Guillermo Martínez who is coming from the best tournament in his career, as well as the arrival of Piero Quispe, considered the most important talent in all of Peru, a young man in whom those from UNAM place a lot of hope and who could last little in the squad, since it arrives with polls from Europe.
Record advances that the 22-year-old playmaker, already selected by his country, has such potential that for months he has been closely followed by Inter Milan, a club that believes that with the talent that Piero possesses, he can have a bright sporting future . At the moment there has not been any type of formal offer from the Serie A team, but the source affirms that the club's scouts will continue to monitor Quispe, both for what he has now in Pumas, and for what he has in his selection.
