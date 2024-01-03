#Column 📰@franco_record 🖊️

🕵️America did not fall asleep and when looking for options, he found Chicote's free one🦅

🕵️In Europe they already want a Pumas player🐾

🕵️The key to 'El Memomandante'⚽️

🕵️Franchise tied to the city🏟️https://t.co/OmxHVR8IXx pic.twitter.com/koNzov0Khk

— RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) January 2, 2024