A major brand scandal is taking place Spanish football after it became known that several players signed a sexual consent document.

What is known is that Miguel Angel Galanpresident of the coaching school (CENAFE), made public the four-page sexual consent contract used by some players and which allegedly came into his possession through a foreign footballer.

And he points out that there is a particularly controversial section in that document, which is called ‘accidental rape’.

“In the contract, the parties must identify themselves with their first and last names to make it clear that “the proposer and the consented party are sexually attracted to each other.” and would like to manifest that sexual attraction through participation in one or more sexual relationships”he says in the newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

And he adds: “Therefore, the consenter and the proposer place their bodies at the mutual disposal for the aforementioned purpose. from the time and date indicated for a period of hours.”

“The proponent continuously uses the following contraceptive methods. The proponent will use the following methods of contraception and protection during vaginal and anal penetration activities,” the newspaper warns.

But one of the key points is the one that refers to ‘accidental rape’. “Sexual activity is likely to involve rapid movements and impaired judgment; that either party to this consent agreement, being male, may, without fault and without intent, penetrate a female orifice not available for sexual activity under the agreement.”

