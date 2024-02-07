













Free multiplayer trial Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It will be available from February 8 to 12. It's a whole weekend so players will be able to make the most of these four days and get a glimpse of what the second season brings.

It should be noted that not only the classic team deathmatch, hardpoint and domination modes can be played during this free trial. The popular zombies mode where players face hordes of undead in an open world will also be available.

It should be noted that the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It already started on February 7. So those who already have the game will surely want to take advantage of this weekend to meet a wave of new players. Will we see them there?

What's new in the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III?

The new season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III comes with four new maps for multiplayer. These include three brand new and a remastered Das Haus map, a player favorite. Vanguard

Five new game modes are also added, ranging from Snipers Only to Hordepoint and Juggermosh Pit. Ranked matches are also back with a whole host of new rewards to unlock. So don't hesitate to jump into action once again now that this new season has arrived.

