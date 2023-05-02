Call him Professor Wolff

From today Toto Wolff is no longer a “simple” team principal and co-owner of one of the most iconic and successful Formula 1 teams of recent years, but also a professor of the prestigious Harvard Business School. The Austrian was nominated Executive Fellow of the US university, where he will be a guest lecturer with Professor Anita Elberse starting in January 2024.

In this role, Wolff will share knowledge of senior leadership, organizational culture, and personal effectiveness with students in the school’s Masters Business Administration program. Quality that he put into practice in one of the most competitive sectors in the world, Formula 1, in which Wolff began to make his way in 2010 by buying a share of the Williams and continuing his climb first as executive director of the Grove team and then as team principal of Mercedeswhere he won seven consecutive World Drivers’ Championships and 15 out of 16 titles from 2014 to 2021, ushering in the turbo-hybrid era with dominance.

The course

Wolff and Professor Elberse have already collaborated in previous years: for example, the teacher visited the Mercedes team in 2021 for the presentation of the study “Toto Wolff and the Mercedes team“. Wolff and Elberse will collaborate to teach a course for first and second year MBA students called “Mercedes F1: Leading a high performance team“.

Wolff’s words

“I feel very honored and privileged to continue working with the incredibly brilliant young minds at Harvard“, Wolff enthused on the Mercedes team channels. “Every time I enter the campus I am inspired by students’ curiosity and ambitionand I always come away enthusiastic about the special learning environment they create together with brilliant teachers“.