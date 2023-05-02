Microsoft announced Xbox Game Pass Friend Referralsa promotion that allows an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass owner to give away 14 days of free access to PC Game Pass to five people. The feature is available now.

To give 14 day subscription to a friend, you need to go to the Game Pass Home screen and find a button there dedicated to sharing the PC Game Pass subscription. The person receiving the free trial must have never been a subscriber to the service, as indicated by Microsoft.

The Xbox Game Pass Friend Referral logo

PC Game Pass Free Trial allows for a full access to the service, including games from Xbox Game Studios at D1. Then there is access to EA Play. This new function replaces the previous one-euro trials, but they obviously have many more limitations and are focused only on PC Game Pass, which Microsoft clearly wants to push more and more. In any case, it is a great way to allow a friend to play with us for free a new multiplayer game recently released on PC Game Pass: it does not seem a coincidence that the function arrives right at the launch of Redfall.

Tell us, are you interested? Finally, we leave you with the list of games arriving on Game Pass at the beginning of May 2023.