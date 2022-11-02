You know that feeling? That you stand at the cash register and have to pay forty euros for a few groceries.

It’s because of inflation. Last month we were all 16.8 percent more expensive than the same period last year. The price increase is mainly noticeable in the supermarket and in the energy bill. But the costs for clothing are also a lot more expensive this year than last year. This affects our wallet. Many people have trouble making ends meet.

For an article on this subject, the AD is looking for families who feel the price increases in their wallets. They are interviewed and a photo is also taken by a photographer.

Participate?

Would you like to contribute to this article? Please fill in the form below and we will contact you.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Portugal disappears from the history of Brazil after the death of d. Peter 1st