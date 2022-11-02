Daily Star: Airbus plane flying from Hawarden to Hamburg struck by lightning

In the UK, a plane in the sky was struck by lightning. The moment was captured on a video recorder. This is reported Daily Star.

The incident took place on Tuesday, November 1st. The Airbus Beluga was struck by lightning immediately after taking off from Hawarden Airport in Wales. It was noted that after that the aircraft was able to continue flying to German Hamburg as usual and landed at the destination on schedule.

However, local residents admitted that they were frightened by the incident. According to them, the impact was accompanied by a powerful white flash, which can be seen in the photo, as well as the deafening sound of an “explosion”. After the aircraft was struck by lightning, the British also complained about power outages and loss of television signal in the area.

Earlier in October, the forward fuselage of a Latam aircraft caught in a hailstorm was torn off. One of the engines also failed. Nevertheless, the aircraft landed safely at the destination airport.