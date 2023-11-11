The California Grand Casino is linked to eleven cases of tuberculosis infectionsso the authorities urge those who have visited the place in the last five years to get a test, since this disease can remain latent for years, without presenting symptoms.

“Of the 11 confirmed cases of tuberculosis, 10 are genetically related and most are associated with casino staff or customersor,” Contra Costa Health Service (CCH) said in a statement. “The genetic tests for case number 11 have not yet been performed,” he clarified regarding the tuberculosis outbreak registered in California.

Although the positive cases have been identified, the warning is that there could be more. “We make this recommendation now because There is new evidence that tuberculosis may have spread among people who were at the casino between 2018 and 2023“said Dr. Meera Sreenivasan, deputy health officer for Contra Costa County.

In that sense, actions have already been taken by the casino. “To date, CCHs have contacted more than 300 people who may have been exposed to active tuberculosis“, reported the medical institution and stated that the casino located in Pacheco, Contra Costa, has collaborated with the authorities to provide information to its employees and urge them to take the test.

“None of the currently linked cases involve our employees. These are third-party service providers who were sometimes on site. Additionally, Contra Costa Health Services did not identify any sources of ongoing transmission in the card room. We are actively collaborating with the county on notifications and testing to maintain health and public safety,” casino spokeswoman Becky Warren said in a statement.

What are the symptoms of tuberculosis?

Contra Costa health authorities report that the symptoms of tuberculosis “may include persistent or bloody cough, fever, unexpected weight loss, night sweats, and fatigue”. However, this bacteria can remain in a person’s body for years, without generating visible symptoms.

“The tuberculosis can spread when a person with symptoms coughs or exhales droplets containing the bacteria, particularly in closed places for a long period of time, such as several hours. The only way to know if someone was infected after being exposed to tuberculosis is through a test,” explains the CCH.