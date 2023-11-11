Between problems and pressure: ‘no’ weekend for Espargarò

The Sprint race of the Malaysian Grand Prix ended at 12th place for Aleix Espargarò, struggling with some problems encountered especially in terms of speed. However, the main theme for Spanish is related to pressure ruleon which the Aprilia rider expressed his thoughts firmly, also revealing some background information prior to the approval of this same rule which is causing a lot of discussion in the paddock.

The criticism for the front tire

Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP at the end of the Sprint, Espargarò was very clear about his point of view, as well as that of Dorna: “I have already said many times that we must respect the rules, and this is about pressure it fits the rear tires – he has declared – we’ve seen some big messes in the past, because when you push the rear it can explode. I have great respect for Michelin, but I don’t agree with the above. Nothing has ever happened even at 1.6, no tire has ever exploded and I don’t understand this rule. Furthermore, you can have the best engineers in the world, but if you are alone, if it’s cold or even if you have a problem with the brakes you go under the rule. It’s really difficult to understand what can happen in the race, and it does not make sense. I know well that Taramasso understands more than us, but in 15 years with tracks at high or low temperatures, or with riders who brake more or less hard, I’ve never seen any problems with the front. Before this rule Piero had come to the safety commission with the pilots, and the Dorna he very much agreed with the latter on the fact that didn’t like the rulemore than anything because it can change a result or a championship. Now Bagnaia has risks because he could lose the championship due to this rule, and Dorna doesn’t like it. They tried everything, but Piero was very convinced and didn’t give up.”

What’s wrong with Aprilia

Espargarò who, moreover, indicated his dissatisfaction with the weekend so far, especially after the technical problems encountered on Friday: and in qualifying: “Yesterday we have a problem because the factory riders have two types of fork – he continued – a longer, which I’ve used twice this year and removed because I didn’t like it, but it was needed here. We tried it again yesterday and every time I let off the brake I had the bounce and closed the steering. We took it off today and I’m happy: I did 58.0 and it is the fastest lap that an Aprilia has done here in Sepang, also valid for fighting for the second row. Yesterday, however, we missed the train and today I didn’t get through to Q2. In the race we struggle a lot with speed and accelerationand we also struggle braking. We have a lot of problems here in Sepang.”