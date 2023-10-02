Sunday, October 1, 2023
Cali vs. Alianza Petrolera, LIVE: key game for classification and permanence

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Action from the Cali vs. match Oil Alliance.

Cali vs. Oil Alliance

Action from the Cali vs. match Oil Alliance.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Action from the Cali vs. match Oil Alliance.

The match takes place at the Palmaseca stadium, on matchday 15 of the League.

Deportivo Cali seeks to take advantage of its long-suffering victory against Unión Magdalena, when it receives Oil Alliance in Palmaseca, in the continuation of date 15 of the 2023-II League.

The match is key for those led by Jaime de la Pava, not only in their fight to fight for classification, but also in relegation, both for this year and for next.

​Alianza Petrolera also needs victory, thinking that it is still at risk of relegation, that it wants to stay among the eight and that it is fighting in an international tournament by way of reclassification.

Follow the match here:

Deportivo Cali and Alianza Petrolera lineups

