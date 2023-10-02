Cali vs. Alianza Petrolera, LIVE: key game for classification and permanence

Deportivo Cali seeks to take advantage of its long-suffering victory against Unión Magdalena, when it receives Oil Alliance in Palmaseca, in the continuation of date 15 of the 2023-II League.

The match is key for those led by Jaime de la Pava, not only in their fight to fight for classification, but also in relegation, both for this year and for next.

​Alianza Petrolera also needs victory, thinking that it is still at risk of relegation, that it wants to stay among the eight and that it is fighting in an international tournament by way of reclassification.

Deportivo Cali and Alianza Petrolera lineups