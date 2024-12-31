Calculator | How much will your mortgage go down with the fall of the Euribor?

How will my mortgage go up or down based on the Euribor? How much will I pay at the next review? elDiario.es launches a calculator to find out how increases in interest rates affect the payments of each household.

The Euribor chained several months of increases and has left behind five years in which it was trading in negative. For the first time, it exceeded 4%. Since the war broke out in Ukraine, the benchmark mortgage index had not stopped its upward race. The European Central Bank has joined this, which changed its monetary policy due to inflation and raised rates between 2022 and 2023. In 2024, monetary policy has relaxed and the Euribor has fallen again, registering its largest annual decrease since 2012 However, it is still above what it was in 2021, when it was negative.

The rise in the Euribor has a direct impact on households that have a mortgage signed at a variable rate. Although the fixed rate has gained presence in recent years, the majority of mortgaged families have their loans linked to the Euribor.

The Euribor ends 2024 with the largest annual drop since 2012 and points to new declines

With this calculator you can estimate how much the monthly payment increases with the increase in the Euribor. Select how many installments you have left to pay, the outstanding capital and the differential over the Euribor of your mortgage and check how much it could increase.