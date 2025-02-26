DS 7, the safer value of the ‘Premium’ brand of Stellantis

When 10 years have passed since DS became an independent brand within what became the Stellantis group, it is undeniable that DS 7 is the authentic engine of the French firm. Since it reached the market, in April 2018, this compact SUV accumulates more than 19,000 units sold, over a total of 28,050 vehicles delivered in the decade, which means that 68% of all DS tuitions are due to the DS 7.

During 2024, the brand has sold 3,955 units in our country, of which 2,666 correspond to the same model. The contribution of this to the whole is barely diverted from the global, with 67%.

The second most demanded DS car during the past year has been its compact model, DS 4, which has been sold 785 units, 20% of the total. Since its launch in January 2022, the sum rises to 3,645 vehicles, 13% of all those delivered by the brand in its commercial journey.

Together, DS has been placed in eighth position of a market Premium that does not stop growing in Spain, always headed by the Three big German (Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW) and by the Swedish manufacturer Volvo, owned by the Chinese giant Geely. Its almost 4,000 units sold represent 2.04% of the cake and imply a slight setback of 3% with respect to the records of the previous year.

DS 7 is sixth SUV of segment C, with a share of 4.6% of the market Premium. Thanks to having three plug -in hybrid versions in its catalog, also scale to fourth place in the PHEV models section. Of the 2,666 vehicles enrolled last year, 790 had a motorization of this type, which in this case represents a 10.8%quota.

DS 7 is sold in Spain with diesel engine of 130 horses and in three variants plug-in hybrid Of 225, 300 and 360 horses, the last two provided with four -wheel drive thanks to the two electric motors, one in wheel axis box, which incorporate. The battery, 14.2 kwh gross capacity (12.9 kWh net) in the three models, is recharged in about two hours at a point of 7.4 kW of power.

The versions equipped with plug-in Hybrid AWD (All Wheel Drive) technology combine the best traction and safety that motor vehicles traditionally provide with a moderate consumption and a high march comfort. And, unlike the classic 4×4, they do not require another intervention by the user than the corresponding driving mode selection when, for example, it intends to travel outside the asphalt.

The prominence in this traction chain falls on its electrical part. Thus, the battery is responsible for providing energy to the wheels and the front axle engine while the rear wheels are operated by the electric motor of that area. When the car circulates in hybrid mode, the front wheels move thanks to the thermal engine and the gearbox while the subsequent ones work thanks to the interaction between the rear electric motor and the battery.





Association with Michelin

For the second consecutive year, we have tested the field skills of the DS 7 AWD, that almost no sensible customer of the brand will explore, by slopes of the Pyrenees, although again we had to veénos more with the mud than with the snow that we expected to find At this point of the year.

The DS traction system ally was once again the Michelin CrossClimate 2 SUV tire, a compound All Season which stands out for a very satisfactory yield on both dry and wet and snowy roads and designed to fulfill the same function as the chains when the weather conditions are complicated.

Developed with a thermos-adaptive compound, Michelin CrossClimate 2 SUV optimizes its snow adhesion and improves contact with the firm as temperatures change. Your V -shaped drawing facilitates water evacuation, reduces the risk of Aquaplaing and improves braking on wet or wet surfaces.

In addition, its Maxtauch Construction technology, which maximizes the tire footprint in contact with the road, allows wear to be distributed uniformly with a view to offering one of the most extensive useful lives on the market.





Armed with both wicker -an effective traction system and the appropriate wheels -we have once again verified the good performance, almost unthinkable before getting into flour, which offers the DS 7 on roads full of mud and furrowed with roderas. The thing has a special merit considering that the 20 and 21 -inch wheels of the units displaced to the Cercanías de Canfranc were the least appropriate for an activity Off Road for exposing more to impacts with stones and other loose material on the track.

We hope that at the third attempt, within a year, we can conduct the versions of 300 and 360 hp of DS 7 by snowy paths, but that will be if climate change and luck do not prevent it again.