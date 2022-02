Savona – A fire broke out on Monday 31 October on the heights of Cairo Montenotte, in Val Cummi. Firefighters intervened on the spot, with teams from Cairo and reinforcements from Savona. The front is quite extensive, also due to the strong wind that made containment operations from the ground complicated. The flames do not currently threaten homes.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site