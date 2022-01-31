Sony has signed an acquisition agreement for one of the most emblematic video game studios in the shooter genre.

Peace has been short-lived after the bomb that Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard, those from Redmond took some of the most important franchises in the industry, including the successful franchise of shooters, Call of Duty. This was an earthquake that has not ceased to raise doubts about the future of some of the best-selling sagas of PlayStation.

Not even two weeks have passed since that and PlayStation came to finish off in discount time a January that is already part of the history of video games with the purchase of one of the most veteran and iconic studios in the industry, particularly within the shooter genre. Bungie became part of the PlayStation studios for $3.6 billion and the reactions have not been long in coming.

Hermen Hulst has thanked Phil Spencer for his congratulationsBeing a study so linked to Xbox, it was to be expected that it would not take long to pronounce phil spencerwhich with its usual spirit and fair play, has been undone in compliments to the legendary studio, father of franchises like Halo and Destiny. spencer too has congratulated Hermen Hulstdirector of PlayStation Studios, who has added an important signing to his prolific staff.

Hulst has welcomed Spencer’s congratulations, noting that “these are exciting times to be a gamerIncredible as it may seem after this surprising start to 2022, both companies seem to they don’t think to keep the checkbook for the moment. Microsoft has not stopped insisting that Xbox would continue to add studios to its ranks, while today, Jim Ryan himself has explained that we should expect more acquisitions from PlayStation. On Bungie and its relationship with Microsoft, the phil spencer reflected last December on what it would have been like to have Bungie todayacknowledging that to this day, he probably could have kept them as part of the Xbox studios.

